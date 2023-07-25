Sirtis Guest Stars On Tonight's NCIS

Marina Sirtis is beaming down to Berlin, or rather, “Berlin.” That’s the title of tonight’s episode of NCIS, and in it the former Star Trek: The Next Generation actress will kick off her recurring role as Orli Elbaz, the newly appointed Mossad Director. According to CBS, while Tony and Ziva depart for Berlin to track down Bodnar, who’s wanted in the death of Ziva’s father – who also happened to be Elbaz’ predecessor -- Elbaz visits Gibbs and his team, asking for assistance in investigating the murder of a Mossad officer in Virginia by a rogue faction of Bodnar’s supporters.

“Berlin” will air at 8 p.m. ET/PT tonight on CBS.