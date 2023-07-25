Published Jun 14, 2017
Sirtis Christens Operation Enterprise Opening
Movie Park Germany celebrated the opening of its new triple launch coaster Star Trek: Operation Enterprise today by welcoming Marina Sirtis, Star Trek: The Next Generation’s Counselor Deanna Troi. “With Marina,” Movie Park Germany General Manager Thorsten Backhaus said in his opening speech, “We were able to bring a bit more Hollywood to Germany.”
Sirtis, who seemed to be having a blast at the event, told attendees, “I feel at home on that bridge... I've seen a lot of Star Trek attractions around the world. But this one is the best by far. Even better than in Las Vegas."
Star Trek: Operation Enterprise is an all-encompassing experience. Guests access the coaster from the brand-new Federation Plaza theme area via an entirely Star Trek-themed building that covers an area of more than 1000 m2. The coaster itself features a twisted halfpipe with a 40-metre elevation that is one of a kind in Europe, plus an eight-ton transfer track system. Guests can also expect to see a holodeck, two transporter rooms and a true-to-original replica of the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D bridge as seen in TNG.
Guests are, in fact, part of a Star Trek storyline that they become immersed in as they move from room to room and are “trained” for their first mission as Starfleet cadets. The Enterprise and her crew are on their way to a United Federation of Planets meeting when they are attacked by the Borg and taken aboard the enemy ship. The Enterprise is now unmanned and caught in a tractor beam. The only hope of rescue is the Starfleet cadets on the bridge of a nearby ship at the time of the attack. They are preparing to be launched out of their ship’s transporter room in shuttles on a rescue mission. This holodeck mission’s success depends on the cadets breaching the Borg ship’s deflector shield, destroying its main systems and saving the crew of the Enterprise. The mission itself begins when guests enter the triple launch coaster. Complementing the entire experience, the Budapest Philharmonic Orchestra recorded a full and rich soundtrack that can be heard both outside and inside the attraction.
Visit www.moviepark.de/startrek for more information about the attraction and the storyline.