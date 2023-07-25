Published Jul 28, 2014
Siddig's New Gig... Game of Thrones
Alexander Siddig has a new gig. The versatile actor, who played Dr. Julian Bashir on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, will join the cast of Game of Thrones for the show's upcoming fifth season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He'll play Doran Martell.
Here's a character description, per the Reporter: "Doran Martell is the ruling lord of Dorne and older brother to the late Prince Oberyn Martell. Unlike his brother, Doran is even-tempered and deliberate. Now, all of Dorne waits to see how their lord will react to his brother’s death."
Season five of Game of Thrones is expected to premiere in April 2015.