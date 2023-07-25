Siddig Due Next In Inescapable

Alexander Siddig will be back on the big screen soon, and StarTrek.com has the proof. Siddig, who portrayed Dr. Julian Bashir for the entirety of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, reunites with Cairo Time writer-director Ruba Nadda for the thriller-drama Inescapable, in which he co-stars with Marisa Tomei, Joshua Jackson and Oded Fehr. Siddig plays a man who takes matters into his own hands when his daughter goes missing in Syria.

The film, currently in search of a domestic distributor, will be among the titles competing at the Toronto International Film Festival next month. We’ll keep you updated as to how Inescapable fares and when it lands a distributor. In the meantime, check out the official poster and trailer.