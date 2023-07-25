Shran Light Pilot Escort And More Take Flight

Qugh Miracle Worker Battlecruiser

The Qugh Miracle Worker Battlecruiser is a monster of a ship, using its daunting combination of tactical superiority and resilience to dominate any field it takes to. Its innovative hull structure allows for some designs not possible with more traditional layouts, and the internals have been entirely re-fit from the 23rd-century hull it was based on. The additional EPS conduits and data cable flows present in its layout, while originally built as additional backups, sparked creativity in many of the engineers working on designs for its refit. These inspirations have been shared with the Klingon Empire's allies, and have grown into what makes this ship the presence it is today.

All four of these ships are available as part of the Age of Discovery Operations Pack in Star Trek Online.

