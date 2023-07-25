Shirtless Sulu Bobbles Into Your Collection

Remember when Sulu showed off his fencing skills in the classic Star Trek: The Original Series episode “The Naked Time”? Well, so does Bif Bang Pow!, which has captured that memorable episode with the first-ever Star Trek: The Original Series The Naked Time Sulu Deluxe Bobble Head – now available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth.

In continued celebration of the Star Trek 50th anniversary, this unique all-resin bobble is a great addition for collectors. Measuring 7-inches tall, the Star Trek: The Original Series The Naked Time Sulu Bobble Head features the muscular lieutenant brandishing his infamous sword as he stands on a delta-themed based.

The commemorative bobble head is intended for ages 14 and up. Go to entertainmentearth.com to pre-order. From bobble heads to Pin Mate figures and more, check out the complete line of Star Trek collectibles from Bif Bang Pow! at Entertainment Earth.