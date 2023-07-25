Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Aug 8, 2016

    Shirtless Sulu Bobbles Into Your Collection

    Shirtless Sulu Bobbles Into Your Collection

    Remember when Sulu showed off his fencing skills in the classic Star Trek: The Original Series episode “The Naked Time”? Well, so does Bif Bang Pow!, which has captured that memorable episode with the first-ever Star Trek: The Original Series The Naked Time Sulu Deluxe Bobble Head – now available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth.

    In continued celebration of the Star Trek 50th anniversary, this unique all-resin bobble is a great addition for collectors. Measuring 7-inches tall, the Star Trek: The Original Series The Naked Time Sulu Bobble Head features the muscular lieutenant brandishing his infamous sword as he stands on a delta-themed based.

    The commemorative bobble head is intended for ages 14 and up. Go to entertainmentearth.com to pre-order. From bobble heads to Pin Mate figures and more, check out the complete line of Star Trek collectibles from Bif Bang Pow! at Entertainment Earth.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top