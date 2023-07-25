Ships of the Line, Book II -- Bigger, Faster, Stronger

Doug Drexler -Most of you guys know me and Mike, but only the hippest realize how many important Trek books had Margaret driving them forward. She is a huge fan, and knows Trek inside and out. She also has bull’s-eye intuition about what makes cool Star Trek. Margaret has incredible drive... after all, she is a New Yorker. I'm a transplanted New Yorker myself, so when Margaret would call me in L.A., the intensity of the Apple always came pouring through. I loved that. It always made me comfortable. I could hear the buses, sirens and cars honking. We could have been in the corner Greek diner at 51st and 7th.

I remember when we were doing the DS9 Tech Manual. The first pass on the layout was all wrong. Margaret called and said, "You and I are going to re-layout this book over the phone right now." I thought she was kidding. Nope. And we did. Page by page. It took a few days. The point is that she is unstoppable. A force of nature. It's been a great collaboration, especially with Mike and Denise (Okuda) in the mix. Talk about a powerhouse of peeps who know how to move forward.

Margaret Clark -

As an editor who had just been downsized from DC, this was 1995. (Oh, one of the things I was editing was TOS and TNG comics.) I was hired freelance to pull photos for calendars, the revised Chronology and Encyclopedia for Pocket Books. I’d look for, and pull photos that I knew would print, well… well.

I “met” Doug when I would call to talk to Mike and ask for his feedback on the images I had pulled for the Chronology and the Encyclopedia. I’d hear, “Art Department.” Most times it would be Doug, and we’d talk about everything and anything, even the Good Steer (A beloved restaurant Margaret and I both went to as kids, out on Long Island - Doug), while I waited for Mike to pick up.

After two months, I was hired as an assistant editor. I had an understanding of four-color printing, more than a book editor. I offered Pocket Books a way to do more four-color book for less. And I knew Star Trek and the fans, as I am one.

I always thought the best part was working on the ship shots. They struck a chord with me. As a Long Island kid, I was very proud of Grumman and “our part” in space exploration. I’d love when someone’s dad would come to school and show us the art that had been created as part of the bid to work for NASA.

The starships are the way that our heroes get to the final frontier, and the below-the-line artists are how those ships become real. I kept trying to see if there was a way I could do a book of what is called “space art” created by the people who worked on Star Trek. Mojo brought me the idea of a "Ships of the Line" calendar, and I convinced Pocket that the odd format, horizontal and a very small month grid, would sell. They agreed to a one-time calendar, but I knew Trek fans would love it. Over a decade later, they still do.