Published Nov 26, 2016
Ship You'd Want To Take You Home For Holidays Is...
Which ship would you trust to take you home for the holidays? That was the question StarTrek.com posed for our latest weekly polls. Fans could choose from the following options: Enterprise E, Enterprise D, Defiant, Voyager, Excelsior or Prometheus. More than 4,000 fans voted, and here are the results:
Enterprise D (30%)
Enterprise E (28%)
Voyager (19%)
Defiant (16%)
Prometheus (4%)
Excelsior (3%)
And how did YOUR ship of choice fare?