Ship Crews Forged on the Fly

The U.S.S. Discovery crew during the Klingon War presented itself as a unique case even among the aforementioned abnormal situations. The vessel's purpose as a test-bed for spore drive technology developed in response to the fleet's need for a weapon to help win the war. Saru and Detmer only received their Discovery assignments after the U.S.S. Shenzhou’s destruction. Jason Isaacs’ Captain Lorca assumed the center chair after losing his previous in combat. Of course, he turned out to be Lorca's Mirror Universe counterpart, a deceitful scalawag manipulating events in order to return home. Further complicating matters, tactical officer Ash Tyler served as an undercover Klingon spy, albeit unaware of his true purpose aboard the Discovery. As such, the command crew materialized from a mix of wartime necessity, covert operations, and Mirror Lorca and Tyler/Voq’s personal pursuits.

By its definition, an unconventional group of senior officers is something rare and unique. However, such circumstances tend to be short-term situations resulting from tragedies or mission-specific requirements. Voyager and Discovery proved to be "outliers among the outliers," as their individual issues each lasted for extended periods of time. Interestingly, the trials endured by those two starships helped solidify crewmember bonds... with the notable exception of Mirror Lorca.

