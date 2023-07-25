Shine On, You Crazy Data

Here on Earth, we might someday see relief workers searching for survivors in the rubble of a disastrous earthquake dressed in advanced body extenders, lifting tons of concrete and steel without the need for bulldozers or other conventional construction equipment.

All of this is great, but let's take a step back: if we're working on enhancing humans, why not look into helping them do everyday things? Can we build a suit that helps someone who's been rendered paraplegic to walk again? At that point, I think we cross the line from mere augmentation into true bionics. The difference: developing a way for our bodies to talk to enhanced or replacement limbs without having to press buttons.

How far away is that technology? Not as far as you think, it turns out. A device called the epidural stimulator is now in the trial phase that grants victims of spinal injury limited but impressive use of their lower bodies. It uses precision electrical stimulation of different areas of the spinal cord to initiate movements like standing, moving a leg, or flexing core muscles. For people who've been told they'll never walk again, this is a landmark breakthrough.

(Interestingly, something like this technique gets used in one of my very favorite Star Trek: Deep Space Nine episodes, "The Magnificent Ferengi." In a last-ditch effort to pull off a prisoner exchange, Nog uses a neural stimulator to essentially shock different parts of a dead Vorta's brain into twitching his body's muscles, making him "walk" down a corridor in one of the most memorable, and macabre, scenes of the series, especially for an episode where Iggy Pop guest-starred.)