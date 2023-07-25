Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jan 27, 2012

    Shedding Light On Star Trek Flashlights

    Shedding Light On Star Trek Flashlights

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    When it came to flashlights, Star Trek: The Next Generation had the right idea, but awkward execution – or so says Chuck Cage at the site ToolMonger.com. Cage, in a review/preview of Makita’s new LXLM01 flashlight, explains that Makita created a TNG-esque flashlight that’s far more practical – and more practically wielded, thanks to a handy-dandy strap – than what Captain Picard and other TNG characters wandered around with in the dark on the show.

    To check out the full story, click HERE -- and tell us what you think.

    Oh, and how do the TNG flashlights and the LXLM01 compare to the flashlight Neelix was seen using on Star Trek: Voyager?

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top