Shazad Latif Talks "The Wolf Inside"

I can't stop talking about it now. I do these interviews now and it's just all coming out. It's nice to be able to talk about the characters, and about the acting ... There's a lot of freedom.

Let's break some of that down. You've actually been playing Tyler, Voq, the Tyler-Voq combo, and also Mirror Voq.

Basically, four characters.

Right. How massive an acting challenge has it been?

You lock yourself in a room for the whole weekend. You start with trying to learn the basics, learning your lines, and then you try to figure out the journeys, the basic questions: who, what, when, where, why? And then different arcs, and trying to connect each one, connecting Tyler and Voq, making sure Mirror Voq has a relation to both of those, and voice-wise through the characters. I was trying to get the essence of them, and the sense of where they are in the story. It's mad fun, this is. It can drive you crazy, but it's something I enjoy doing.

What are your thoughts as to where Voq's thoughts and memories are at the moment? And are they gone for good, or are they retrievable?

I think they’re retrievable. It's all coming in and out of waves. He'll always be there. You're going to see some of that in the next three episodes, what happens with that. They deal with all of that issue, because he and Voq both, in time, need to come to a head, you know? Something's got to give, basically.

How intensive was the makeup?

It's not nice getting up at 3 in the morning and doing all that stuff -- contacts lenses in the eyes, which hurt, and feeling claustrophobic, and sweating profusely for like 12 hours. It's horrible, horrible stuff. But I will say, mask work is very freeing, because there's no trace of me. I don't feel like me underneath. I'm doing a different language. I feel completely free. You feel like you're hidden. It's like when you're a kid and you put sunglasses on; it's that kind of same feeling.

Were there any days where you did Voq in the morning and Tyler in the afternoon?

There was a pickup where we had to do some torture scenes. That was the only time that ever happened, because otherwise it's too much. But that day with both, we had to fit it in, and that was quite funny. It was just three hours and then ripping it all up, literally tearing off the Voq face and then going to do Tyler and getting tortured. That was fun.

How about the voices, because you've got Tyler, Voq, and Mirror-Voq all going on?

Well, one, you've first got to try and nail the American accent as best you can. Most actors always know that one because we watched Hollywood movies from age five or whatever. But then Voq is another language. That's a whole other thing, just getting the Arabic-sounding person, and the Spanish rolling r's and all that kind of stuff, making sure that all of that works. It’s fun to get into another language, and that hides you more. And then Mirror Voq is the scariest because you want to make sure it doesn't sound weird. Klingons speaking English can be very risky. My voice was sort of based on a First Nations-like tribal leader and just getting evidence of that in there. Being in Canada, it felt right. I also wanted to make sure it related to Tyler and Voq's voices, so that it wasn't completely new or random.

How are Sonequa Martin-Green and Mary Chieffo as scene partners?

They are fantastic. We all have this nice camaraderie on set. We all just feel very... It's very emotional when we all do those intense scenes, and we take a lot of care with them. It's very sensitive and tender. Even if it's a crazy scene where we're pointing a gun in the other’s face, there's still an element of softness. We always wanted that. Also, with both Sonequa and Mary, Tyler always seems to be cradled either in their bosom or he's the weak one suffering and these strong female characters surround him.