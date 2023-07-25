Shatner's Nimoy Memoir Out in February

William Shatner will pay tribute to Leonard Nimoy, his longtime friend -- and Spock to his Kirk -- in the the upcoming book, Leonard: My Fifty-Year Friendship with a Remarkable Man. The book, written by Shatner with David Fisher, will be published in February -- just a few weeks shy of the first anniversary of Nimoy's death -- by Thomas Dunne Books, which has released the cover image.

The hardcover edition will run 288 pages, while the publisher will also offer an audio CD, with Shatner the unconfirmed but logical choice to read it. Visit www.amazon.com to pre-order the book.