    Published Jan 31, 2015

    Shatner's Negotiator Returns

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    William Shatner is back in one of his most familiar roles, and we're not talking about Captain Kirk. Nope, rather he's once again playing the Negotiator in the latest commercial for Priceline, which will debut during the Super Bowl pre-game programming tonight, but is already online.

    In the humorous spot, which is called "Know a Guy," the Negotiator explains how he secures deals nobody else can. Along the way, Shatner sports a variety of hats and suits, puts a man in a headlock and rides a luggage cart. The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting turns up at the very end, once again portraying the Negotiator's daughter.

