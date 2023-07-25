Shatner's Brown Bag Wine Tasting Has a New Home

"It’s me interviewing people," Shatner told StarTrek.com last month. "Talking to people, it can take time for them to warm up. My insertion, if you will, is a sip of wine from a brown bag. We analyze the wine and then the guests talk about themselves, and they’re mostly man on the street people rather than celebrities. They’re literally man on the street; they’ll be walking by and I’ll accost them and start talking to them."