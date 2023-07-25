Shatner To Launch Star Trek Lottery Game

But that’s really just the tip of the iceberg. The Texas Lottery will launch the Star Trek-themed scratch-off tickets at 10 a.m. on March 30 with a special event to be held at the Dallas Convention Center, featuring special guest William Shatner as the main attraction. Shatner will be on hand to scratch the “first” ticket. Fans, as part of the celebration, can join in an attempt to break the existing Guinness World Record® for the largest gathering of Star Trek-outfitted attendees in one place. The current record of 1,040 participants was established at the 2011 Official Star Trek Convention in Las Vegas. Further, those in attendance at the Texas Lottery event in costume will have a chance to win, $50,000, a trip for two to the 2013 Official Star Trek Convention in Las Vegas, and more.

