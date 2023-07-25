Shatner To Headline Star Trek: Mission New York

Star Trek: Mission New York is set for September 2-4, 2016 -- and the first guest has been announced. It's none other than the man himself, William Shatner, Trek's legendary Captain Kirk. Tickets are on sale now. As previously reported, the three-day 50th anniversary event, presented by CBS Consumer Products and ReedPop, will feature a galaxy of activities for Trek

: Mission New York social mngs, exclusive merchandise and more. Adult and kids tickets will be available at pre-show prices, and they'll be sold by day and as part of a three-day specially priced package. Additional information about Star Trek: Mission New York – including additional guest announcements, hotel information and exhibitors – will be revealed in the coming weeks. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for ongoing coverage, and also be sure to visit www.StarTrekMissions.com and the Star Trek: Mission New York social media pages (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram).