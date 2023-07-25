Shatner To Guest Star on Live Episode of Hot in Cleveland

What will you be doing at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19? Well, if you’re like us, you’ll be glued to your TV, watching William Shatner guest star on a live – yes live – episode of TV Land’s hit comedy, Hot in Cleveland, which stars Betty White, Jane Leeves, Valerie Bertinelli and Wendie Malick. The episode, set to also feature Brian Baumgartner of The Office, will kick off the second half of the show’s fourth season. “At long last,” Shatner quipped in a statement, “I am working with someone (White) older than me.”