    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Jan 23, 2017

    Shatner to Guest on Private Eyes

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    William Shatner, who seems to be everywhere (including on the recent Star Trek: The Cruise) and unstoppable (at 85 years young), recently wrapped a guest spot on the Global TV series Private Eyes. The Canadian show stars Cindy Sampson and Jason Priestley as P.I.'s -- Angie Everett and Matt Shade -- who routinely clash since she's a genuine private eye and he's an ex-hockey player. Shatner will play another P.I. who's a nemesis to Everett.

    Look for Shatner's episode of Private Eyes to air in the spring, when the show kicks off its second season.

