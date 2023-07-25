Shatner to Guest on Private Eyes

William Shatner, who seems to be everywhere (including on the recent Star Trek: The Cruise) and unstoppable (at 85 years young), recently wrapped a guest spot on the Global TV series Private Eyes. The Canadian show stars Cindy Sampson and Jason Priestley as P.I.'s -- Angie Everett and Matt Shade -- who routinely clash since she's a genuine private eye and he's an ex-hockey player. Shatner will play another P.I. who's a nemesis to Everett.

Look for Shatner's episode of Private Eyes to air in the spring, when the show kicks off its second season.