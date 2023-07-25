Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Mar 28, 2013

    Shatner & The Gorn... Together Again!

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    William Shatner and the Gorn still can’t play nice. That’s the takeaway from the just-released promotional video for the upcoming STAR TREK: The Video Game.

    Chatting with the promo video’s production/creative team following the shoot recently, Shatner said, “It never ceases to amaze me how many people still ask me about that scene. It’s 46 years later, and he hasn’t aged as well as I have.”As previously reported, NAMCO Bandai Games and Paramount Pictures, on April 23, will release STAR TREK The Video Game for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, as well as via digital download for PC and PlayStation 3. Already the recipient of several E3 awards declaring it one of the year’s most-anticipated games, STAR TREK The Video Game is now available for pre-order!

