Shatner Talks Nimoy Book, Trek Past & Future, Part 2

Let’s talk a little about the 50th anniversary activities with which you will be involved. You're helping promote the Star Trek: The Ultimate Voyage concert tour, which is underway now. You'll be hosting Star Trek: The Cruise. You'll be the headliner at the massive Star Trek Las Vegas convention/event in August…I’m excited for all of them. The concert tour is a really great invention. Brady Beaubien and Justin Freer are partners who have done other concerts with other movies, Godfather being one, where they played all the music, on stage, to the film playing on the screen. For the Star Trek concert tour, they have the charts that Jerry Goldsmith and others wrote. In other cases, there were no charts, so they had to listen to the notes and write them down. And, for Star Trek, they’re exploring themes, like “Man Against Machine.” So they’ll take two or three scenes from various Star Treks, put them together, and play the music live on stage to the scenes on the screen. The audience becomes aware of how movie music enhances a scene, how it is lovely as music itself. Much of the music from Star Trek, especially Jerry’s, would stand on its own, in a symphonic way. But, really, what people will discover is how important music is to the movies.What do you recall of collaborating with Goldsmith when you directed Star Trek V: The Final Frontier? And how did his music complement your work as a director?It was brilliant music. And I have been told by many people that it is the best music of any of the Star Treks. I talked to Jerry several times, during which we planned where the music would go, and then I left him totally alone. There’d been times when some of the directors would lay certain rules on the composers, that they couldn’t understand. One of them was no drums. It was no drums and no something else… maybe no oboe, or something. “But, what?” “No, we don’t want any drums.” “But drums are at the heartbeat of an orchestra.” So I didn’t do any of that, and he brought forth a beautiful sequence of music. The cruise is actually sold out already. How prepared are you to spend seven days aboard a ship with thousands of Star Trek fans?Well, given what we talked about earlier (regarding his shyness), I’ve been assured we’ll have our little area of cabins where nobody can go. But it should be fun. Star Trek Las Vegas will be held right before the 50th anniversary date…I think it will be one of the biggest conventions of all time. When you step in front of that many people you don’t know what’s going to come out of your mouth.What else will you be involved with for the 50th anniversary?I’ll be doing several conventions. And I’m hoping to do a show for the 50th anniversary. I don’t know if it will be a show or a documentary like the others I’ve done. Especially with Leonard gone, you are the face of the franchise. What’s that like for you? Do you look at it, in part, as a responsibility?I don’t think of it as a responsibility. And, without Leonard there, for me it is diminished because we had so much fun on stage together. Part of the friendship was based on the humor that we evoked from each other on stage. You can be much more frank, I guess, and take little conversational facets while joshing each other on stage, which you wouldn’t ordinarily do over a meal or something. So, we learned a lot about each other just by kidding each other and making each other laugh on stage. We will never do that again, and that’s a very sad thought.