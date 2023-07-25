Shatner & Stewart To Reunite At Montreal Comiccon

Fans don’t need to enter the Nexus for a bona fide Generations reunion. Rather, the good folks at the Montreal Comiccon will make it a reality on Saturday, September 15, when they bring together William Shatner and Patrick Stewart for a special panel called “Reunion of the Generations.” The much-anticipated reunion will be among the highlights of Montreal Comiccon, to be held Sept. 14-16 at the Palais de Congres in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

“Twenty-five years ago, Captain Picard took the command of the Enterprise, and fans have been arguing ever since, ‘Who is the better captain: Kirk or Picard?’” says Cliff Caporale, programming director for Montreal Comiccon. “While they will continue to argue for eternity, fans of both generations will most assuredly have an excellent time listening to stories and anecdotes from these two icons.”

The appearances by Shatner and Stewart will be part of Montreal Comiccon’s celebration of the 25th anniversary of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Other TNG-related guests will include Brent Spiner, Wil Wheaton, John de Lancie and Malcolm McDowell, all of whom are scheduled to take the stage throughout the weekend.“Each of these guests will have their own solo Q&A panels on different days, which is included in the Comiccon pass,” Caporale says. “They will also be on hand to sign autographs and participate in photo ops.” It should be noted that fans who wish to attend the “Reunion of the Generations" must have a Montreal Comiccon pass that includes Saturday.

Click HERE for details about Montreal Comiccon and HERE to purchase tickets. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional news about the event.

-------------

In French

Pas besoin d’entrer dans le Nexus pour assister à une véritable réunion des générations. Eh oui, dans une galaxie plus près de chez nous, William Shatner et Patrick Stewart seront réunis sur scène à l’occasion d’une conférence spéciale intitulée Retrouvailles des générations, qui aura lieu le samedi 15 septembre. Cet événement fort attendu s’inscrit dans le cadre du Comiccon de Montréal, qui se tiendra du 14 au 16 septembre, au Palais des congrès de Montréal.Il y a vingt-cinq ans, le Capitaine Picard a pris les commandes de l’Enterprise, et depuis, les amateurs se disputent à savoir qui est le meilleur capitaine entre lui et Kirk , explique Cliff Caporale, directeur de la programmation du Comiccon de Montréal. Même si ce débat ne connaîtra jamais de fin, les fans des deux générations passeront assurément un excellent moment à écouter les histoires et anecdotes de ces deux capitaines légendaires. La participation de William Shatner et Patrick Stewart au Comiccon de Montréal coïncide avec la célébration du 25e anniversaire de Star Trek: The Next Generation. Parmi les autres invités de TNG attendus à l’événement, mentionnons Brent Spiner, Wil Wheaton, John de Lancie et Malcolm McDowell, qui donneront chacun une conférence en solo au cours du week-end. Ces invités donneront chacun une conférence individuelle, laquelle est incluse dans le prix d’un laissez-passer pour l’événement, poursuit M. Caporale. Ils signeront également des autographes et prendront part à des séances de photo avec les fans. Il est à noter que les personnes souhaitant assister à l’événement Retrouvailles des générations doivent détenir un laissez-passer pour le Comiccon de Montréal comprenant un droit d’entrée le samedi. Pour en savoir plus sur le Comiccon de Montréal, cliquez ici. Pour acheter des billets, cliquez ici. Et surveillez le site StarTrek.com pour d’autres nouvelles sur l’événement!