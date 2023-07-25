Published Apr 23, 2012
Shatner Sends Message to Space Station
William Shatner took some time from his national tour to record a special message for ESA's André Kuipers and the members of the Expedition 30 crew stationed on the International Space Station. It seems that the crew has been playing a number of Shatner’s songs from his ‘Seeking Major Tom’ album.
Watch the video below.
The official YouTube post says:
“William Shatner, known to millions around the world as Capt. James T. Kirk from the original Star Trek series, sent this message to ESA's André Kuipers and the members of the Expedition 30 crew. In October 2011, shortly before the launch of André, Oleg Kononenko and Don Pettit on Soyuz TMA-03M, Mr. Shatner recorded an album of space-related songs called 'Seeking Major Tom'.
By pure coincidence, this album features covers of many of the crew's favourites. When Mr. Shatner found out that his songs were being played on the International Space Station, he recorded this greeting and sent his best wishes.”