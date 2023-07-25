Shatner Reads Captain Kirk's Autobiography at Comic-Con

Talk about a once-in-a-lifetime event. Star Trek fans packed Ballroom 20 at San Diego Comic Con yesterday to hear William Shatner, Captain Kirk himself, read excerpts from the upcoming book The Autobiography of James T. Kirk: The Story of Starfleet's Greatest Captain. Shatner was joined on stage by the book's author, David A. Goodman, who moderated a fun-filled session that was punctuated by jokes, laughter and applause.