Shatner Plays Mark Twain Tonight on Murdoch Mysteries

StarTrek.com reported back in the spring that William Shatner, already Star Trek's legendary Captain Kirk, would play another iconic figure, Mark Twain, in an upcoming episode of the Canadian television series Murdoch Mysteries. Well, that episode will air tonight on the CBC. Check out the video below, which previews the episode and features commentary from Shatner about the experience, as well as comments from the Murdoch Mysteries casts and crew about working with Shatner.