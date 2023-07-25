Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Oct 12, 2015

    Shatner Plays Mark Twain Tonight on Murdoch Mysteries

    Shatner Plays Mark Twain Tonight on Murdoch Mysteries

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    StarTrek.com reported back in the spring that William Shatner, already Star Trek's legendary Captain Kirk, would play another iconic figure, Mark Twain, in an upcoming episode of the Canadian television series Murdoch Mysteries. Well, that episode will air tonight on the CBC. Check out the video below, which previews the episode and features commentary from Shatner about the experience, as well as comments from the Murdoch Mysteries casts and crew about working with Shatner.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top