Published May 31, 2015
Shatner Plays as Mark Twain
Fans of the Canadian television series Murdoch Mysteries are in for a treat, as William Shatner will beam up for a guest appearance during the show's ninth season. And, get this, Star Trek's legendary Captain Kirk will play a real-life legend -- and a character previously portrayed on Star Trek: The Next Generation -- namely, Mark Twain.
The show, which is set in Toronto at the turn of the 20th century and is based on the novels by Maureen Jennings, stars Yannick Bisson as William Murdoch, a detective with the Toronto constabulary. He uses groundbreaking forensic techniques to solves cases.
Bisson tweeted a photo of the call sheet featuring Shatner's name, while Shatner took to Tumblr to release a photo of himself in character as Twain standing beside Bisson as Murdoch. And Shatner wrote the following: “On the set of Murdoch Mysteries with @yannick_bisson. I play Mark Twain(...) look for me coming soon!"