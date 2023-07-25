Shatner Pays Tribute to Nimoy

What’s the legacy you feel Leonard leaves behind?

SHATNER: There’s so much that he did in his lifetime. He and (Nimoy’s wife) Susan benefitted a lot of art projects. Leonard’s name is on a theater at the Griffith Observatory. He was a real patron of the arts. He was a photographer. And he leaves behind, of course, his children and grandchildren and Susan, and a coterie of friends. All of our memories of him will only die when we die.

You took heat for not attending Leonard’s funeral, instead honoring a commitment to attend a Red Cross event. How surprised were you by that reaction?SHATNER: The Red Cross had asked me some months ago to appear, and they built the evening around the celebrity appearance. Leonard died and, faced with that choice, I didn’t think anybody would notice one way or the other, quite frankly. But on Friday, when I was in Florida, I thought I’d better say something on Twitter. So I said, “I’m honoring the dead, but I’m celebrating the living by doing a good deed.” I didn’t think that anybody would notice. Well, everyone got into a debate. But to my mind there’s no debate. You and I right now are celebrating Leonard’s memory, but we’re not raising any money for people who are suffering. But in that case I could celebrate his memory and raise money. At that event, which was a 1,000-person dinner, I said, “I’d like to take a moment and remember Leonard and Maurice Hurley.” I didn’t know yet about Harve Bennett. So I had about 1,000 people think about Leonard and Maurice. To me there was no question about what I had to do.

And you’re assuming that Leonard would have understood and that he’d probably have done the same thing?SHATNER: Absolutely. At least I hope he would have.