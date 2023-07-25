Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Sep 6, 2015

    Shatner & Miss Piggy, Intergalactic Romance?!

    Shatner & Miss Piggy, Intergalactic Romance?!

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Miss Piggy is back on the market, and William Shatner promptly engaged her in an epic round of Twitter flirting. As the world knows, The Muppets legends Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog, her beau of more than 40 years, called it quits last month. Enter Mr. Shatner, Star Trek's iconic womanizing captain, James T. Kirk.

    Shatner tweeted, "BTW, is Miss Piggy available?" Miss Piggy wasted no time in replying. "Very much, mon cher," she tweeted back. "Gimme a call! I'd love to boldly go where no pig has gone before."

    Follow us for more news at StarTrek.com and via our social media sites.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top