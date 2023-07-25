Shatner & Miss Piggy, Intergalactic Romance?!

Miss Piggy is back on the market, and William Shatner promptly engaged her in an epic round of Twitter flirting. As the world knows, The Muppets legends Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog, her beau of more than 40 years, called it quits last month. Enter Mr. Shatner, Star Trek's iconic womanizing captain, James T. Kirk.

Shatner tweeted, "BTW, is Miss Piggy available?" Miss Piggy wasted no time in replying. "Very much, mon cher," she tweeted back. "Gimme a call! I'd love to boldly go where no pig has gone before."

