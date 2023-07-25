Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published May 10, 2012

    Shatner, McFadden, More To Topline FedCon

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek fans from across the globe are gearing up FedCon XXI, set to be held May 17-20 at the Hotel Maritim in Dusseldorf, Germany. An official Star Trek convention, FedCon will offer an array of actor and author appearances/panels, events, autograph opportunities and more.

    Among the confirmed Trek guests are:


    William Shatner
    Walter Koenig

    Gates McFadden
    Jonathan Frakes

    J.G. Hertzler
    Robert O’Reilly

    Garrett Wang
    Erick Avari

    Eddie Paskey

    Click HERE for information about the event, guests and prices. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for photos and recaps from FedCon XXI.

