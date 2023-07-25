Published Feb 12, 2015
Shatner Guests, Brady Raps in Klingon On Late Late Show
William Shatner, Star Trek's legendary Captain Kirk, beamed onto The Late Late Show last night, chatting with guest host Wayne Brady, a life-long Star Trek fan. Just how big a fan is Brady? Well, he introduced Shatner by rapping... in Klingon... about Trek, Kirk and black history. That's how big a fan he is.
So, what did you make of Shatner's appearance? And of Brady's Klingon rap?