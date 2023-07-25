Shatner Guests, Brady Raps in Klingon On Late Late Show

William Shatner, Star Trek's legendary Captain Kirk, beamed onto The Late Late Show last night, chatting with guest host Wayne Brady, a life-long Star Trek fan. Just how big a fan is Brady? Well, he introduced Shatner by rapping... in Klingon... about Trek, Kirk and black history. That's how big a fan he is.

So, what did you make of Shatner's appearance? And of Brady's Klingon rap?