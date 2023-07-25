Shatner Beaming to Original Series Set Tour

It'll be "Captain on the bridge!" once again when William Shatner beams down to Ticonderoga, New York for a special appearance at the Star Trek: The Original Series Set Tour next spring. Shatner, Star Trek's original Captain Kirk, will be on hand on May 4th and 5th, and is set to sign autographs, pose for photo ops, and participate in a unique meet-and-greet event and a Q & A.

A variety of ticket packages will be available, among them:

VIP Ambassador Platinum Ticket

Join a VIP Ambassador at the Journey to Babel reception-style Meet and Greet on Friday evening from 7:00-9:00pm, with Shatner as guest of honor. Wander the sets at your leisure, and you may even bump into the Captain himself. It’s your chance to meet the Captain on the U.S.S. Enterprise, and explore the ship with him.

On Saturday at 5:00pm, ticket holders will enjoy the 'Live on Stage with William Shatner' event and special question and answer session with fans. The VIP Ambassador Platinum ticket also includes a William Shatner Photo Op and Autograph along with a guided set tour. Tickets are $860 per person (limited to 50).

Captain's Gold Ticket

The Captain's Gold Ticket includes the Journey to Babel Meet and Greet on Friday evening from 7:00-9:00pm along with a William Shatner Autograph and a guided set tour. Each ticket is $499 (limited to 50).

Shore Leave Ticket

The Shore Leave Ticket offers a 'Live of Stage with William Shatner' ticket on Saturday at 5:00pm, a guided set tour and a William Shatner autograph. Tickets are $199 each (limited to 400).

Red Shirt Ticket

The Red Shirt ticket includes a guided set tour with an opportunity to see William Shatner during the tour. Tickets are $85 per person.

William Shatner Photo Op

A William Shatner photo op at 9:00am on Saturday morning can be purchased separately for $160.

William Shatner Autograph

A William Shatner autograph can be purchased separately for $80.

Fans can take a set tour on Friday or Saturday during regular tour hours. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit www.startrektour.com.