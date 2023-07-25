Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Jun 18, 2015

    Shatner Beaming Down to Comic Con

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Captain Kirk himself, William Shatner, will join the festivities at San Diego Comic Con by appearing opening day -- Thursday, July 9 -- to read excerpts from The Autobiography of James T. Kirk.

    As previously reported at StarTrek.com, The Autobiography of James T. Kirk

    is an in-world memoir chronicles the greatest Starfleet captain's life, from his boyhood on an Iowa farm and his youth spent on Tarsus IV, to his time in Starfleet Academy, his meteoric rise through the ranks of Starfleet and his illustrious career at the helm of the Enterprise. David Goodman, the book's author, will moderate.Advance copies of the book will be available at the Titan booth (#5537). Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for times and additional details.

