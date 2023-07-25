Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Dec 21, 2017

    Sharing Your Trek-Related Holiday Traditions

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Last Wednesday, StarTrek.com asked fans if they have any Trek-related Holiday traditions, and the answer was most definitely yes. Here are some of our favorite Facebook and Twitter responses:

    Facebook

    Judy Deck said: We have a Star Trek Christmas Tree with ornaments collected over the years. When you turn the lights on, you can hear Worf giving a Klingon holiday greeting.

    George J. Hill said:The first ornament on the tree has to be the 1992 Shuttlecraft Galileo, and my wife has to poke the button so Spock can wish us a happy holiday.

    Michael Jewett said: I binge-watch a few choice episodes of TNG and DS9 in honor of my late mother. She was the original Trek fan in the family. I have a Defiant tree ornament.

    Twitter

    @awesome201723 said: Every year for Christmas we have a Star Trek marathon. We watch every Star Trek show that was ever made... in order of the timeline.

    @BillHindmarchJR said: I watch Star Trek VIon Christmas Day. The first time I ever saw the film was on BBC 2 on Christmas Day, so it just feels right to watch it then.

    And it's not too late: What's YOUR Trek-related Holiday tradition?

