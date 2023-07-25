Published Feb 21, 2017
Seven of Nine Things You Should Know About Jeri Ryan
Jeri Ryan, Star Trek: Voyager's Seven of Nine, celebrates her birthday today, February 22. And to mark the occasion, we at StarTrek.com are pleased to share Seven of Nine Things You Should Know About Jeri Ryan.
An Army Brat
Jeri Lynn Zimmerman was born in Munich, Germany. She considered herself a true Army brat, as her father served overseas and she grew up at various military bases in America and Germany.
A Beauty Pageant Contestant
Ryan attended college at Chicago's Northwestern University. To help cover costs while there, she entered a number of beauty pageants and even won a few. As Miss Illinois in 1990, she placed fourth in that year's Miss America pageant.
The Compelling Audition
The actress, who was aware of Star Trek, and particularlyThe Original Series, at first did not want the role of Seven of Nine. However, an audition scene -- one in which Seven recounted memories of laughing as a child, pre-assimilation by the Borg -- compelled her to push hard to win the part.
Behind the Scenes
It's no secret that, during the show's run, she dated writer-producer Brannon Braga.
Her Favorite Episodes
"My favorite episodes were always the ones where Seven got to explore her humanity," Ryan told CNET.com last year. "I don't remember all of them, but one of them was 'Someone to Watch Over Me,' where Seven was learning how to date. The Doctor was teaching her. I thought that one was really sweet."
Returning to Seven of Nine
Ryan most recently portrayed Seven of Nine in 2014, when she provided the voice of her Voyager alter ego for Star Trek Online's Delta Rising.
The Cat Suit
StarTrek.com spoke to Ryan on the set of her then-new show Body of Proof in 2011, and asked the following question: Did you keep your Seven of Nine cat suit or burn the damn thing? Her reply: "They didn’t let me keep the cat suit. I would have loved to have burned it; not so much the cat suit as the corset that was under it. But, no, they didn’t let me have that. I do, however, have an alcove. I figured, 'That’s the least you can give me! Give me my alcove.' (Laughs). So I have it in my game room."
The Family
Ryan is married to Christophe Eme, a respected chef and restaurateur. Alex Ryan and Gisele Lynn Eme are Ryan's two children. She had Alex with her first husband, Jack Ryan, and Gisele with her second husband, Eme.
Staying Busy
Ryan's most recent projects have included the family film Against the Wild II: Survive the Serengeti and the series Bosch. She's also set to reprise her recurring role as the formidable attorney Linda Rothman on the series Major Crimes. Her episode, "Quid Pro Quo," will air on March 8.
Please join StarTrek.com in wishing Ryan a happy birthday.