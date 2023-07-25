Seven of Nine Returns

Updating Seven’s Story

Seven of Nine had a unique position among the crew of U.S.S. Voyager that we were excited to bring to Star Trek Online: Delta Rising. Assimilated by the Borg as a young girl, she spent more of her life as tertiary adjunct of Unimatrix 01 than as a human. After her liberation by Voyager, acclimating to life onboard the ship was often confusing for her. And, unlike the majority of the crew, she had no burning need to return to a home of which she had no memories. Voyager was her home.

Despite having some doubts about whether or not she wanted to go to Earth, Seven did her part to get the crew home. And after arriving in the Alpha Quadrant, she did her best to help the Federation, leading a task force intended to prepare the Federation for a Borg attack Seven knew would come.

In 2385, after more than a decade without a Borg sighting, Starfleet disbanded the task force, declaring that the Borg were no longer a threat. Angered by what she thought was a dangerously reckless decision, Seven left Starfleet service and accepted a researcher position with the Daystrom Institute. The attack on Vega Colony and the return of the Collective in 2409 vindicated Seven’s position, but she chose to remain at the institute.

After the Iconian gateways discovered at the Solanae and Jenolan Dyson spheres reopened the path to the Delta Quadrant, Admiral Tuvok wanted to gather as many experts as he could to help ships of Operation Delta Rising. Who knew more about the Delta Quadrant than his Voyager crewmmates?

At his request, Seven has agreed to return to the Delta Quadrant. While she refused a Starfleet commission, she agreed to take a role as a science adviser to the fleet. Currently, she is on the U.S.S. Callisto, which is investigating an outpost found near Turei space.