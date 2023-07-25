Set Phasers To Cute For Star Trek Onesies

Well, we’re pretty sure this will be the cutest Star Trek product you’ll read about this month at StarTrek.com. Mighty Fine has just introduced a trio of Starfleet onesies. Yes, you read that correctly… Starfleet onesies, perfect for the burbling, cooing, burgeoning Star Trek fan in your life or the life of a friend or family member. The onesies, which are made from 100 percent cotton and cost $20 each, come in Starfleet red, blue and yellow, and are available in two sizes (6-12 months and 12-18 months).