Set Phasers for Strange: 9 of the Most Unexpected Star Trek Collectables

Since its debut all the way back in the fall of 1966, the Star Trek franchise has enjoyed a near constant landslide of tie-in merchandise. However, for every MEGO Mr. Spock or Playmates Phaser, there have also been a strange selection of oddities that have made fans scowl and ask 'Why?'

From the Ahi Star Trek Sky Diving Parachutists of the late 70s to the Knickerbocker plush Kirk and Spock dolls, there have been some real head scratchers mass produced over the last few decades — this thanks in no small part to the likes of label slapping and a fair bit of poetic licensing. And, while Starfleet has always been the sort of place to encourage its members to embrace the strange and new, one has to wonder how certain pieces were ever approved for distribution.

What follows now is a list of nine truly strange items that have been privileged enough to carry the Star Trek name. And while they're all pretty wacky, there is no denying the fact that these crazy collectibles radiate enough oddball charm to make them more desirable than a bottle of Romulan Ale...2283 vintage, of course!