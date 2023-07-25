Published Jan 27, 2018
Series With Most Diverse Aliens Was...
Which series had the most diverse alien species? That was the question StarTrek.com asked for this week's poll. Fans could select from The Original Series, The Animated Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise. Thousands of fans voted, and here are the results:
Voyager (34%)
Deep Space Nine (32%)
The Next Generation (17%)
The Original Series (6%)
The Animated Series (6%)
Enterprise (5%)
