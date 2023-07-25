Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jan 27, 2018

    Series With Most Diverse Aliens Was...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Which series had the most diverse alien species? That was the question StarTrek.com asked for this week's poll. Fans could select from The Original Series, The Animated Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise. Thousands of fans voted, and here are the results:

    Voyager (34%)

    Deep Space Nine (32%)

    The Next Generation (17%)

    The Original Series (6%)

    The Animated Series (6%)

    Enterprise (5%)

