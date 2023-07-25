Published Dec 30, 2017
Series Crew You'd Most Want to Serve With Is...
Which series crew would you most want to serve with? That's the question StarTrek.com posed for our latest weekly poll. Thousands of fans replied, selecting from The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, Enterprise and Discovery, and here are the results:
The Next Generation (40%)
Voyager (19%)
The Original Series (17%)
Deep Space Nine (16%)
Enterprise (7%)
Discovery (2%)
