Send Picard to Space A Success

Logan Kugler and two dozen colleagues “Made it so” last Saturday in Illinois. The www.sendpicardtospace.com team launched action figures of Picard, Riker and Data (aboard a model of the Enterprise-D) and Kirk, J.J. Abrams and Roberto Orci (aboard the Enterprise NCC-1701) into the stratosphere via a giant latex Kaymont balloon also fitted with multiple cameras and tracking systems. The captains and equipment spent two hours aloft, 90 minutes of that in the stratosphere, until the balloon popped and the payload parachuted safely back to Earth. Kugler sent StarTrek.com a photo essay capturing the big event, which was the first of its kind. Check it out below, and keep an eye on StarTrek.com for a first-hand recap of the campaign and event written by Kugler exclusively for StarTrek.com, along with video footage of the action figures’ adventures in space.