    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published May 19, 2012

    Send Picard to Space A Success

    By Logan Kugler

    Logan Kugler and two dozen colleagues “Made it so” last Saturday in Illinois. The www.sendpicardtospace.com team launched action figures of Picard, Riker and Data (aboard a model of the Enterprise-D) and Kirk, J.J. Abrams and Roberto Orci (aboard the Enterprise NCC-1701) into the stratosphere via a giant latex Kaymont balloon also fitted with multiple cameras and tracking systems. The captains and equipment spent two hours aloft, 90 minutes of that in the stratosphere, until the balloon popped and the payload parachuted safely back to Earth. Kugler sent StarTrek.com a photo essay capturing the big event, which was the first of its kind. Check it out below, and keep an eye on StarTrek.com for a first-hand recap of the campaign and event written by Kugler exclusively for StarTrek.com, along with video footage of the action figures’ adventures in space.

    Memory cards courtesy of SanDisk

    Ordering 25 Subway sandwiches to feed the crew

    Breaking out the helium tanks

    Discovery Channel doing interview

    Balloon filling begins

    Picard (and Riker and Data) getting ready to fly!

    Kirk (and J.J. Abrams and Roberto Orci) getting ready to fly!

    Hard at work

    Last minute adjustments

    Star Trek communicator buttons all taped in for the flight

    Flight Director

    Attaching the balloon

    Almost ready!

    Final countdown

    Max Schlickenmeyer filming for the final video

    Release!

    Up, up and away

    The pursuit - we had a 9-car tracking convoy, including a dedicated tracking vehicle

    Inside the tracking vehicle - we had an entire car just filled with trackers on their laptops

    The Jeep in safari mode

    We're close! We know it's landed within 300 yards of here.

    "I see it! I see it!"

    We found it!

    Picard's precision landing. He sure knows how to land a starship!

    The picture-perfect landing from another angle

    Kirk's landing

    Smile for national television!

    The launch crew

    The launch crew (cont.)

    Mission success!

    SPOT tracking

    Flight profile

    Hard at work on radio interviews

