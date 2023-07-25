Seekers: Long Shot Available Now

The latest Star Trek: Seekers novel, Long Shot, is available now from Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books. David Mack wrote the adventure, and it features cover art by Rob Caswell. Here's a synopsis, direct from the publisher:SCIENCE GONE MAD… Bizarre sensor readings lead the Starfleet scout ship Sagittarius to an alien world where efforts to harness a dangerous and unstable technology have thrown the laws of probability out of balance. Now, events that might have occurred only one time in a trillion are hap­pening constantly — to deadly and dazzling effect.A PLANET IN PERIL… As disasters and miracles multiply globally at an ever-increasing rate, it’s up to Captain Clark Terrell and his crew to shut down the experiment-gone-wrong before its storm of chaos causes the planet’s destruction. But the odds against their success—and their survival—might be too great to overcome.

Star Trek: Seekers: Long Shot is available as a mass market paperback and eBook that will cost $7.99 in the U.S. and $9.99 in Canada. Visit www.amazon.com to puchase. Its follow-up, Star Trek: Seekers: All That's Left, will be released on October 28.

