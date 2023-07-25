Seeing Double -- Two Habitable Worlds in One Solar System

Figure 1: The Kepler-62 system. Credit: NASA Ames/JPL-Caltech.Comparing this with our solar system, Earth is right in the sweet spot, Venus is just on the inner edge of the habitable zone, while Mars is on the outer edge. Venus has given us an example of a runaway greenhouse effect; it is too hot on the surface to support our kind of life. Mars has much less mass and size, its core cooled off much faster than Earth’s (and probably Venus’), which may have led to the demise of the Martian magnetic field and caused global climate change, leaving Mars with a much colder world with a very thin atmosphere.Kepler 62e and 62f are similar in size and both a bit larger than Earth, so they should keep their hot cores for a while. Both of these planets could be candidates for the development of life. A recent study from the University of Nevada Las Vegas noted that Kepler has found such planet pairs in close proximity, with some orbital distances differing by about 10 percent. If we scaled this situation to our solar system, then the distance between the two planets at closest approach would be only about a tenth of an astronomical unit, which is about 40 times the distance from Earth to the Moon. An astronomical unit is the distance from Earth to the Sun. If we look at the Earth and Mars pair, they are about 200 times the lunar distance at closest approach. If we have two planets in a habitable zone, it is quite possible for them to exchange material via meteor impacts. We have discovered many meteorites originating from Mars here on Earth. It is reasonable to assume that Mars also got meteorites from Earth (the rovers haven’t found any of those yet, though). Since traveling between neighboring planets results in lesser travel time and lower impacts for the meteorites, the study concluded that microorganisms have a much higher chance of survival in this situation. This means that if life evolves on one planet, it might well end up on the other one as well. It would also imply that that the life forms on both planets share a similar origin, way down in the roots of the family tree. If civilizations arose on both planets, they would become aware of each other relatively soon, possibly initiating communications before actually meeting face-to-face. I could imagine that the proximity would cause great interest in astronomy, science, and technology development in order to make a meeting possible.In Star Trek we have seen several star systems with more than one inhabited planet, such as Romulus and Remus in the Romulan home system. This system consists of four planets, the second and third planets being Romulus and Remus, the homeworlds of the Romulans and Remans. The Remans are native to Remus, while the Romulans on Romulus came from Vulcan. It is not clear if there was a native population on Romulus before the Vulcans arrived, but there appears to have been plant and possible animal life at a minimum. So this would be a good example of two planets in the habitable zone around one star.