See How The Galileo Restoration Is Coming Along

"A lot of fans wanted to buy Galileo, but that is kind of how she got in the shape she is in." said Peters "Fans have great intentions, but the Galileo needed a lot of money for a professional, ground up restoration. We knew that if we won it, we had the wherewithal to get the restoration done right and then make sure it gets to a museum. The last thing we wanted was to see her languish in someone's backyard for another 20 years."

So, in October of last year, Galileo was moved from storage in Ohio, where it has been for 20+ years, to Master Shipwrights, a professional boat restoration facility in New Jersey where it will undergo a massive, ground-up restoration Some might think a boat restoration company is an interesting choice, but it actually makes a lot of sense. Says Schneider: "A boat restorer has skills working with the materials that Galileo was made from. Galileo was built by Gene Winfield in the 1960s of wood on a metal frame. A boat builder has expertise in working in all of these materials."

Adam lives in New Jersey, so it was natural for him to have the Galileo restored close to him, so he could oversee the restoration. Alec, who helps CBS with the Star Trek archive, is chronicling the whole process for the Galileo Restoration website and a possible book and video project.

While the move itself from Ohio was uneventful, the Galileo and Master Shipwrights were victims of Hurricane Sandy, which hit New York in October. The Master Shipwrights facility was flooded with two feet of water. Fortunately, Galileo was up on a trailer and was unaffected! "It would it have been a tragedy for Galileo to have made it through 45 years of travel and neglect to suffer a dismal fate in a hurricane!" say Schneider, whose Jersey shore vacation home was flooded in Hurricane Sandy.