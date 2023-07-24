My (Second) First Contact: The Discovery of Garak and Oneself

It turned out I didn’t know the characters as well as I thought I did, just as much as I didn’t yet know myself. I had never met a gay person until I was 15, working my first job. I was struggling with the confusion that came from liking both men and women, not knowing if that was an actual thing people could do or if my upbringing was right and I was being compromised by the sinful world around me. The queer people I knew seemed great, unlike what I’d been taught. As I watched Garak’s hands land on Julian Bashir’s shoulders in the replimat, I started to realize what I was seeing in this scene. Here, outside of my very sheltered bubble, I could finally see queerness on-screen. Even more, I could see it in something that was a familiar comfort, which made it so much easier to accept. Having it portrayed in one of the few genres I watched — sci-fi — made being queer feel more real and less of a weird outlier or worse, things that my church had called it. Furthermore, the Starfleet officer in the situation didn’t pull away or reject Garak. If a good Starfleet officer was not only tolerant of someone being gay but also seemingly interested, then it couldn’t be the evil that many around me were convinced it was.

As more and more of Garak’s story unfolded, slowly I realized how much of myself I was seeing on-screen. I probably shouldn’t admit that I was finding resonance and representation in a murdering spy who attempted genocide and blew up at least two things, but whoops, now it’s there in text. Thankfully, it wasn’t the violent sides of the totally-a-tailor I recognized. I promise.