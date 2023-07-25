Star Trek Online is thrilled to announce the release date for their latest content update, Season 9: A New Accord, warping your way on April 22nd, 2014.

In this latest season, players will experience a brand new Feature Episode that continues the story left off in the last episode, A Step Between Stars, starring Tim Russ.

Season 9: A New Accord will also include all new space and ground events, an all-new space Battlezone, deep refinements to gameplay systems, and much more.

Starting on April 14th and lasting until April 21st, players can also earn Bonus Experience to get caught up on previous seasons and Feature Episodes. Get ready to beam up to the latest in Star Trek Online.

For a recap of the previous Feature Episodes, check out our new trailer.

