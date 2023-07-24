Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard Drops First Trailer

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today released an all-new teaser trailer for season two of its hit original series Star Trek: Picard, in celebration of Captain Picard Day. New teaser art for the upcoming season was also revealed.

Captain Picard Day is celebrated by “Star Trek” fans globally on June 16th in honor of a fictional annual event held aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise-D for the ship's schoolchildren, as seen in “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” Jean-Luc Picard, portrayed by Patrick Stewart, served as the ship’s captain.