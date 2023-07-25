Season 11.5 Is Live

Nearly a year ago, the Alliance began to investigate the possibilities of using time travel as a tool to change the past in order to save the future. With the successful construction and deployment of the Annorax-class Science Dreadnought, the first steps were made into a new future of exploration and conflict mitigation. Unfortunately, the recent theft of that same ship has potentially planted the seeds of our destruction, and those seeds begin to bear fruit in the episode “Temporal Front.” There will be political intrigue, an enemy plot and a massive fleet engagement while the past and future of the Alliance hang in the balance. This Featured Episode will be an escalation point in this budding conflict that you definitely don’t want to miss.On top of another amazing episode, we have a great collection of features and updates for everyone to enjoy. First and foremost, we have a complete revamp of the Skill System. This revamp will make creating any build you want clearer, simpler and easier across the board. Everything in the Skill System has been laid out, rethought, continually tested and iterated on with you on our test shard for nearly two months. I couldn’t be more excited for this change, and I can’t wait for everyone to get their hands on it.In addition to the skill revamp we have the brand new Strategist Secondary Specialization, the Romulan Admiralty Campaign, a new and exciting Na’kuhl-themed Red Alert, and last but certainly not least, the ability to slot ship visuals independent from your starship stats.All in all, this is one of the largest mid-season updates in the history of Star Trek Online, and I can’t wait to see everyone enjoying it in game.Stephen RicossaExecutive ProducerStar Trek OnlineFor more Star Trek Online news, including our Season 11.5 update, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.