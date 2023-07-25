Season 10 Is Live!

This is it. More than five years of build-up, two expansions of fighting their minions, the building of an alliance that spans most of the galaxy, and endless story threads leading up to this moment. The Iconian War is here, and it’s time to see if the alliance is up to the task of repelling the Iconian Invasion. The Iconian War will begin in two episodes that release with Season 10, featuring the voice talents of Robert Duncan McNeill as Tom Paris and Lisa LoCicero as Miral Paris. You will be engaging the Iconians in three queues. The first two represent two fronts of the same battle for Qo'noS, where you will face the fearsome Iconian Heralds in space and ground combat. In the third queue, you will assault a Herald Sphere, a gateway control hub for Herald ships, and attempt to prevent the invasion of other worlds in our galaxy. This war will span months and require teamwork and sacrifice from the entire alliance. What you’re going to see this season is only the beginning.