SDCC Recap: Ships of the Line Panel & Her Universe Fashion Show

The panel was the Ships of the Line panel, in which several of Star Trek's most-respected designers -- those whose art graced the Trek shows, movies and, of course Ships of the Line calendars -- reminisced about their work and contributions to the franchise. Several hundred fans, and StarTrek.com, were on hand for the panel, which felt more like a reunion than a typical panel. Andy Probert was not there, as he's under the weather but expected to be fine soon. So the stellar group included Mike Okuda, John Eaves, Doug Drexler, John Goodson and Greg Jein, with Ben Robinson of Star Trek The Official Starships Collection, serving as moderator.

Drexler shared many images from his personal collection, including files of the models. Okuda noted that "Matt Jefferies was the father of Starship design" and that "Everything started with the Enterprise," prompting Drexler to add, "There hasn't been one Star Trek starship that hasn't been derivative of Matt's original ship. Matt's was the only original."