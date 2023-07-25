Published Mar 27, 2013
Scotty's Backstory Revealed In New IDW Comic
What led young Montgomery Scott to devote himself to engineering? That’s the crux of Star Trek #19, out today from IDW Publishing. The new tale shedding light on a classic character has been written by Mike Johnson and overseen by Star Trek Into Darkness writer-producer Roberto Orci, and it features art by Claudia Balboni, with Tim Bradstreet assuming cover honors. Star Trek #19 runs 32 pages and costs $3.99.
