Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Mar 27, 2013

    Scotty's Backstory Revealed In New IDW Comic

    Scotty's Backstory Revealed In New IDW Comic

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    What led young Montgomery Scott to devote himself to engineering? That’s the crux of Star Trek #19, out today from IDW Publishing. The new tale shedding light on a classic character has been written by Mike Johnson and overseen by Star Trek Into Darkness writer-producer Roberto Orci, and it features art by Claudia Balboni, with Tim Bradstreet assuming cover honors. Star Trek #19 runs 32 pages and costs $3.99.

    For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further news about IDW's upcoming Star Trek comic books.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top